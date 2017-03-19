Lyndell Smith 89 of Glasgow died Saturday, March 18, 2017 at her home. Born in Barren County, she was the daughter of the late George and Ruie Edwards Pruitt and wife of the late John H. Smith. Mrs. Smith was a homemaker and a member of the First United Methodist Church in Glasgow.

She is survived by two children, Becky Bull and husband Larry of Cave City and Dean Smith and wife Julie of Glasgow; 3 grandchildren Shawn (Morgan) Armstrong of Columbia, SC, Shane (Ramona) Bull of Cave City and Rhett Smith of Glasgow; 2 step-grandchildren Emalee (Erik) Lundin and son Jack of Louisville and Barrett Griffin of Bowling Green; 4 great-grandchildren Madison (Marc) Sanger, Rad Dobson, Alyssa Bull and Claire Bull; 1 great-great grandson Cope Sanger. Also surviving are her special caregivers Charlene Reece and Renee Adwell. In addition to her parents and her husband, Lyndell was preceded in death by 4 siblings, Dale Pruitt, Shirley Ayres, Barbara Dunn and Rayburn Pruitt.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, March 22nd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10am until time for the service.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to Community Medical Care, 204 N. Race St., Glasgow, KY 42141 or Glasgow First United Methodist Church Building Fund, 500 S. Green St., Glasgow, KY 42141.

