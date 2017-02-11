LYNNE GIVENS, WIFE OF KY STATE SENATOR DAVID GIVENS HAS PASSED AWAY AFTER A BATTLE WITH CANCER

on 11/02/2017 |

Lynne Givens, the wife of state Sen. David Givens, R-Greensburg, has passed away after a battle with cancer on Wednesday.

The Senate Republican leadership team issued a statement Wednesday afternoon offering their condolences.

“It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of Lynne Givens, wife of our colleague and friend, Senator David Givens. We offer our sincerest condolences and sympathy for the family’s loss, and we ask that you please keep Senator Givens and his family in your prayers in this time of great need.”

Givens resigned his position in the Senate leadership team in June citing family reasons.

Lynne is survived by her husband: David Givens of Greensburg

A daughter and two sons: Hannah Givens, Matthew Givens, and Michael Givens all of Greensburg.

Her Father & Mother: Roger & Marlene Klingeman of Louisville

A brother & sister-in-law: Jeff & Jennifer Klingeman of Goshen, KY

A sister & brother-in-law: Lori & Kevin Heslin of Louisville

A father-in-law & mother-in-law: David & Evelyn Givens of Greensburg.

A sister-in-law & her husband: Julie & Todd Smyrichinsky of Greensburg

A brother-in-law & his wife: Dan & Sherri Givens of Alabama

A host of much beloved nieces, nephews, and many close friends.

……………………………………

Funeral services for Mrs. Lynne Klingeman Givens will be conducted at 11:00 A.M., Central Time, Monday at the Ebenezer Presbyterian Church in Greensburg, with visitation prior to the funeral from 8:00 AM until 10:30 AM. Cowherd and Parrott Funeral Home in Greensburg in charge of the arrangements. Burial in the Ebenezer Cemetery.

Visitation will also be from 1:00 PM until 7:00 PM Central Time on Sunday at the Green County High School Gymnasium.

The Family has requested that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Twisted Pink in support of Breast Cancer Research, Hosparus of Green River or the Ebenezer Presbyterian Church Cemetery. These can be made at the school, church or at the Cowherd & Parrott Funeral Home.