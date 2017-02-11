Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

LYNNE KLINGEMAN GIVENS

on 11/02/2017 |

Mrs. Lynne Klingeman Givens, age 52, of Greensburg passed away on Wednesday at her home in Greensburg.

She is survived by her husband: David Givens of Greensburg;  A daughter and two sons: Hannah Givens, Matthew Givens, and Michael Givens all of Greensburg; Her Father & Mother: Roger & Marlene Klingeman of Louisville; A brother & sister-in-law: Jeff & Jennifer Klingeman of Goshen, KY; A sister & brother-in-law: Lori & Kevin Heslin of Louisville; A father-in-law & mother-in-law: David & Evelyn Givens of Greensburg; A sister-in-law & her husband: Julie & Todd Smyrichinsky of Greensburg; A brother-in-law & his wife: Dan & Sherri Givens of Alabama and a host of much beloved nieces, nephews, and many close friends.

Funeral services for Mrs. Lynne Klingeman Givens will be held at 11:00 A.M. Central Time, Monday at the Ebenezer Presbyterian Church in Greensburg, with visitation prior to the funeral from 8:00 AM until 10:30 AM. Cowherd and Parrott Funeral Home in Greensburg in charge of the arrangements. Burial in the Ebenezer Cemetery.

Visitation will also be from 1:00 PM until 7:00 PM Central Time on Sunday at the Green County High School Gymnasium.

The Family has requested that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Twisted Pink in support of Breast Cancer Research, Hosparus of Green River or the Ebenezer Presbyterian Church Cemetery. These can be made at the school, church or at the Cowherd & Parrott Funeral Home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “LYNNE KLINGEMAN GIVENS”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

 Jay Pedigo (Had a birthday last week)

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
69°
Overcast
Overcast
Thursday 11/02 20%
High 71° / Low 62°
Overcast
Thunderstorm
Friday 11/03 80%
High 70° / Low 60°
Thunderstorm
Overcast
Saturday 11/04 20%
High 73° / Low 63°
Overcast
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.