LYNSI DELEON VELAZQUEZ

on 12/11/2018 |

Lynsi DeLeon Velazquez 1 year & 10 months, passed away Saturday, December 8th at Macon County Hospital ER in Lafayette, TN.

She was born February, 25, 2017 in Gallatin, TN daughter of Martin DeLeon & Juanita Velazquez of Red Boiling Springs, TN.

Other than her parents she is survived by, paternal-grandparents, Marcelma DeLeon of Red Boiling Springs & Yolanda Velazquez of Mexico, maternal –grandparents, Francisco & Elaina Velazquez of Mexico, sisters, Cathrine & Keyli DeLeon & brothers, Yorby & Charly DeLeon all of Red Boiling Springs.

Funeral services Thursday, 1 PM at Fountain Run Funeral Home, Brother Jackie Rich will officiate, burial will follow in the Fountain Run Cemetery.

Visitation, Wednesday, 3-8 PM & Thursday, 8 AM-1PM at Fountain Run Funeral Home.

Family request donations to help with funeral expenses.

No Responses to “LYNSI DELEON VELAZQUEZ”

