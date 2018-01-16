Logo


LYNX LABELING WILL BUILD NEW FACILITY AT HIGHLAND GLEN

on 01/16/2018 |

Lynx Labeling will be breaking ground on their new facility thanks to help from IDEA.

Just under 3 acres in the Highland Glen Industrial Park was given to Lynx Labeling for their new facility, with the stipulation they begin construction within six months and production in 18 months.

Billy Jones, along with his daughter Reagan were in Mayor Dick Doty’s office on Friday to make the land transfer official and I asked Reagan what Lynx Labeling does:

      Reagan Jones

Well, it’s a little more complicated than that.  Lynx designs and creates all the software and hardware used for labeling for Tyson Foods.  So technically, they work on chicken…labels.  Currently they have 14 employees and along with the five co-owners:  Billy Jones, Danny Jones, Johnny Jones, Keaton Dennis and Darrin Beardslee.

Along with the land, Lynx Labeling was also eligible for tax incentives from the Kentucky Business Investment Program.  I asked Jones what this meant to his company:

      Billy Jones

 

Dan Iacconi, Executive Director for IDEA said this about more than just land, it was creating a partnership:

      Dan Iacconi

 

Construction is expected to begin this spring.  Lynx describes themselves as an innovative technology company providing modern solutions to industrial production environments. With the proper application of contemporary hardware and software, we pride ourselves on being a breath of fresh air in an often antiquated industry.  For more information you can go online to lynxlabeling.com.

 

 

