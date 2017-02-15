Mabel Berry, 90, Glasgow, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at her residence. A native of Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Lewis Morgan Gabhart and Lottie Ellen Roberts Gabhart. She was a member of the South Green Street Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Wallace Berry.

Survivors include her three children: Greg Berry and his wife Leslie, Cheryl Berry Ambach and her husband Jack, and Lori Houchens and her husband Ricky; eight grandchildren: Dr. Patrick Klapheke and his wife Meredith, Andy Klapheke and his wife Dr. Amanda Wray, Laura McCarley and her husband J. P., Rachel Pendleton and her husband Clay, Sara Berry, Becca Berry, Bridget Williams and her husband Danny, and Dr. Steven Houchens and his wife Kari; 10 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 4 p.m. Thursday and continue Friday morning until time for services at the funeral home. Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to a favorite charity.