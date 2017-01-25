Mabel Miller Branstetter 95 of Glasgow died Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at Glenview Health Care in Glasgow. She was born in Monroe County, the daughter of Ida Mae Carter Huffman and Frank Miller. Mrs. Branstetter was also preceded in death by her husband, Emmit I. Branstetter, two sons Danny Branstetter, an infant son Charlie Frank Branstetter and a sister Nell Wood. She was a member of the Glasgow Baptist Church.

Survivors include 3 daughters Diane Simpson (Tommy) and Paulette Wooten (Anthony) both of Glasgow and Tamara Wicks (Joel) of Kansas City, MO; 1 son Timothy J. Branstetter (Lihua) of Lafayette, TN; 8 grandchildren Katrina (Jason) Schnorr, Jennifer Cox (Keith Kinkade), Charles Simpson, Jolene Branstetter, Amanda Branstetter, Ryan Branstetter, Keith (Tracy) Branstetter and Traci (Leslie) Gentry. Eleven great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, January 29th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Sunday from 10:00 AM until time for the service.