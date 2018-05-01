on 01/05/2018 |

Mable Bryant Carter Pedigo 80 of Glasgow died Thursday, January 4, 2018 at NHC Healthcare Facility in Glasgow. Born in Glasgow, KY she was the daughter of the late Lee Otis and Eva Marie Emberton Carter and wife of the late James A. Pedigo. Mrs. Pedigo was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include 2 sons James Donald Pedigo and Jimmy Pedigo (Sandra) both of Glasgow; 2 grandchildren Jeremy Allen Pedigo and Stephanie Michelle Pedigo; 2 great grandchildren Hank W. Pedigo and Birdie Pedigo; 2 sisters Helen Arzate of Indianapolis, IN and Jenny Dailey of Mooresville, IN; 2 brothers Sonny Carter of Advance, IN and James Carter of Indianapolis, IN. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by 2 brothers Billy and Melton Carter and a sister Jean Carter.

Funeral services will be 3:00pm Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 12:00pm until 3:00pm at the funeral home.