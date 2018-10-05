on 05/10/2018 |

Mable Dee Morehead, 86 of Smiths Grove died Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at Colonial Center.

The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Virgil Clarence and Mollie Gertrude Sledge Price and is preceded in death by six sisters, Pearl Estes, Nellie Vance, Sarah Russ, Ruth Wheeler, Mae Jones, Louise Beals and one brother, William “Buddy” Virgil Price. She was a homemaker and a member of Oak Forest Baptist Church.

Her survivors include her husband Roy Morehead; one brother, James Price (Dixie) two sisters, Margaret Stahl and Sylia Easton (Julian); several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home