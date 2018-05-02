MABLE FLORENCE FRANKLIN PULLIAM (UPDATED)

on 02/05/2018 |

Mable Florence Franklin Pulliam, 88, of Summer Shade, died Sunday, February 4, 2018 at NHC HealthCare, Glasgow. She was a daughter of the late Bernice and Lear Shirley Franklin. She was a housewife and of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include one daughter Jackie Stone, Glasgow; three sons, Joseph Pulliam, Glasgow, Alexander Pulliam, Glasgow and Bobby Pulliam Edmonton; four grandchildren, Angela Stone (Domonique Burriell, Christopher Gean Burton, Donmetrias Stone (Kristen Moses), and Jasmine Osborn; and four great grandchildren Kellon Stone, Elijah Burriell, Raelyn Stone, and Zackery Joe Burton.

She was preceded in death by one son Richard Timothy Pulliam.

Funeral services will be Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. at McMurtrey Funeral Home with Dr. Ronnie Bryant officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 7, 2018, 4:00-8:00 P.M. and on Thursday, February 8, 2018 after 7:00 A.M. until time of services.