Madeline (Montell) McClendon, 79, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, January 19th, while in the company of family members, at her home. Madeline was born in Tompkinsville, KY on March 21, 1938, a daughter of the late Nellie Hazel (Chapman) and Willie Guy Montell. On June 9, 1961, Madeline married Jon “Jack” McClendon in Louisville, KY. Jack preceded her in death on September 2, 2015. She was a member of Tompkinsville First Baptist Church. Madeline worked in Job Placement at BRADD for 15 years.

Madeline is survived by two sons and daughter-in-law’s, Jonathan and Carrie McClendon, of Tompkinsville, KY; Jimmy and Ashlee McClendon, of Tompkinsville, KY; 5 grandchildren and one step grandchild, Braxton, Gage, Karidee, Knox, London, and Kelsey. Madeline is also survived by a brother, Dr. Lynwood Montell, of Bowling Green, KY.

Other than her husband and parents, she is also preceded in death by a brother, Charles Montell.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home on Monday, January 22, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. Visitation is Sunday 2:00-8:00 P.M. and Monday 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Skaggs Creek Cemetery.

donations are suggested to Skaggs Creek Cemetery.