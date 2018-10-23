Logo


MADGE LEE WOODS STEWART

on 10/23/2018

Madge Lee Woods Stewart, age 92, of Tompkinsville passed away on Monday, October 22, 2018 at Celina Heath Care & Rehabilitation Center in Celina, TN.  She was born March 3, 1926 in Monroe County, KY to the late Smithy William Woods and Lily Murphy Cornwell Woods. She was united in marriage in 1942 in Monroe County, KY to the late James Mitchell Stewart. She was a member of Beech Grove Baptist Church.

She is survived by; one son James Ray Stewart and wife Bonny of Moss, TN; four daughters; Betty Garrett and husband Charles of Chattanooga, TN; Barbara Dandurand and husband George of Mt. Hermon, KY; Sharon Gearlds and husband Steve of Tompkinsville, KY; Sandra Wix of and husband Junior of Celina, TN; Ten Grandchildren; and Twenty Two Great –Grandchildren also survive.

In addition to her husband and parents she is preceded in death by two brothers; Richard Woods and Major Woods and one granddaughter Lisa Crowe.

Pallbearers will be Chuck Garrett, Wayne Headrick, Scott Stewart, Brad Stewart, Dustin Wix, B.J. Dandurand, Chase Gearlds.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Thursday, October 25, 2018 at 1:00PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville. Bro. Timmy Eaton will officiate the service. Burial will follow in the Mt. Poland Cemetery.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 from 3:00PM-8:00PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville. Visitation will continue on Thursday, October 25, 2018 from 7:30 AM until service time at 1:00 PM at the funeral home.

