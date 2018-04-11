Logo


MADISONVILLE MAN CHARGED WITH NUMEROUS CHILD PORN CHARGES

on 11/04/2018 |

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (November 2, 2018)  On November 1, 2018, at approximately 6:38 p.m., the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Ronald W. Rice Jr., 41, on charges related to child sexual exploitation.

 

Rice was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect communicating with a juvenile online to include the exchange of nude files and arranging to meet the juvenile for illegal sex acts.

 

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Madisonville on November 1, 2018. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

 

Rice is currently charged with five counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor under 18 years old (Class C felony), one count of unlawful transaction with a minor- illegal sex act under 18 years old (Class C felony), five counts of possession/view matter portraying sexual performance by a minor (Class D felony), five counts of prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure a minor (Class D felony), and one count of carrying a concealed deadly weapon (Class A misdemeanor).  Each Class-C felony is punishable by five to ten years in prison. Each Class-D felony is punishable by one to five years in prison. Each Class-A misdemeanor is punishable by 90 days to one year in prison.

 

Rice was lodged in the Hopkins County Detention Center.

 

 

