Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

MAE HOPE RENEAU

on 05/16/2018 |

Mae Hope Reneau, 92, of Glasgow, died Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at Signature Health Care in Glasgow.  She was born in Barren County, the daughter of the late Ellen Tinsley Russell.  Mrs. Reneau was also preceded in death by 2 sisters, 4 brothers and two husbands, Cecil Hope and Lawrence Reneau.  She was a caregiver for the elderly and a baby sitter.  She had attended the Westwood Church of Christ.

Survivors include two daughters, Jo Ellen Perkins (Sammy) and Mary Lois Hammer (Reggie deceased) both of Glasgow; 4 grandchildren Lee Hammer of Glasgow, Ray Hammer (Jennifer) of Morgantown, Samie Jo Farrar (Rodney) and Serena Wright (Paul) both of Glasgow; 8 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews including a special nephew and his wife, Larry and Linda Gramlin of Glasgow.  She was also survived by a special friend, Freida Nuckols of Glasgow.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday, May 18th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the White Cemetery in Monroe County.  Visitation will begin at 3pm Thursday.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “MAE HOPE RENEAU”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

MALIA DAWN OWENS

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
73°
Clear
Overcast
Wednesday 05/16 20%
High 83° / Low 63°
Overcast
Thunderstorm
Thursday 05/17 80%
High 78° / Low 62°
Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Friday 05/18 90%
High 78° / Low 63°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Thu 17

Spring Gospel Meeting

May 17 @ 10:00 AM - May 20 @ 5:00 PM
Thu 17

Veterans Resource Fair

May 17 @ 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Thu 17

Highland Elementary SBDM Council

May 17 @ 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Sat 19

Scuba Diving Classes

May 19 @ 12:00 AM
Sat 19

Alvaton Community Day

May 19 @ 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Fri 25

Holiday World and Splashin Safari Ticket Giveaway

May 25 @ 5:30 AM - May 31 @ 6:00 PM

Holiday World and Splashin Safari Ticket Giveaway May 25 through May 31

    Holiday World and Splashin Safari Ticket Giveaway May 25 through May 31

    © 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

    Person of the Day Request

    Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
    • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
    • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
    • In case we need more information.
    • So that we may contact you.