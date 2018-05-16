on 05/16/2018 |

Mae Hope Reneau, 92, of Glasgow, died Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at Signature Health Care in Glasgow. She was born in Barren County, the daughter of the late Ellen Tinsley Russell. Mrs. Reneau was also preceded in death by 2 sisters, 4 brothers and two husbands, Cecil Hope and Lawrence Reneau. She was a caregiver for the elderly and a baby sitter. She had attended the Westwood Church of Christ.

Survivors include two daughters, Jo Ellen Perkins (Sammy) and Mary Lois Hammer (Reggie deceased) both of Glasgow; 4 grandchildren Lee Hammer of Glasgow, Ray Hammer (Jennifer) of Morgantown, Samie Jo Farrar (Rodney) and Serena Wright (Paul) both of Glasgow; 8 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews including a special nephew and his wife, Larry and Linda Gramlin of Glasgow. She was also survived by a special friend, Freida Nuckols of Glasgow.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday, May 18th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the White Cemetery in Monroe County. Visitation will begin at 3pm Thursday.