Mae Merideth Lindsey age 85 of Horse Cave passed away Friday April 14, 2017 at Signature Health Care in Horse Cave KY. She was born on April 24, 1931 in Edmonson County KY. She was one of the oldest members of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church at UNO, KY, where she served faithfully. She retired from farming in 1975 and moved to town where she worked for the Horse Cave sewing factory and was a long time dedicated employee of Winn Funeral Home. She loved helping people and loved gardening and swinging on her front porch.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Merideth and Ethel Crump Merideth, her husband Emmett Lindsey in 1987, her son Joe Lindsey on December 14, 2010, a step-daughter, Gladys Jaggers and her husband Carl, one brother, Jeff Merideth and a sister, Maude Merideth Avery.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Sandra Lindsey of Horse Cave, 2 grandsons, J.C. Lindsey and his fiancé Jackie of Munfordville and Casey Lindsey and his wife Savannah of Glasgow. 3 great-grandchildren, Dawson, Jaylen and Alexander Lindsey and Benjamin Joe Emmett Lindsey due on May 8, 2017. she is also survived by serval nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of loving friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.

Visitation will be in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home on Monday, April 17, 2017 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.