on 05/01/2018 |

Maedell Witty Wallace age 87 of the Randolph Community of Metcalfe County, and formerly of Hoopeston, Illinois, died on April 30th at her home. Born in Metcalfe County, Kentucky on October 11, 1930 she was the daughter of the late Dale and Leola Witty, and the wife of Edsel Wallace who survives.

She was a member of the First Christian Church of Hoopeston, and worked at Weber’s Drug Store for many years. She is survived by two children, Ann (Bobby) Atwell of Randolph, Eddie (Marilyn) Wallace of Bradenton, Florida. Four grandchildren, Richard (Beth) Carder of Glasgow, Sarah Carder Leyva (Jason) of Randolph, Erik Wallace and Taylor Wallace of Bradenton, Florida. Two great grandchildren, Joshua Brueggeman and Presleigh Gentry.

She has requested that there be no funeral. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Thursday May 3rd at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton. Graveside services will be performed with burial in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery at Randolph on May 4th at 11:00 AM.