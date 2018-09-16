Logo


Magaline Denny Bunch

on 09/16/2018 |

Magaline Denny Bunch, 84, Glasgow, died Friday, September 14, 2018, at the NHC Healthcare Center. A native of Barren County, she was a daughter of the late Henry Isaac Warf and Nellie B. Bragg Warf.

A lover of children, Magaline was former owner and operator of Denny’s Daycare. After closing the daycare, she became a CNA and worked at Barren County Healthcare and Homewood Healthcare. She was a member of the Grider Memorial Baptist Church.

Survivors include two children: Loretta Eckler and husband Bill of Cincinnati, and Carlos Denny and wife Debbi of Glasgow; six grandchildren: Heather Clark Johnson of Smiths Grove, Amanda Clark Barry of Santa Rosa Beach, FL, Erica Gayle Denny, Emily Nicole Denny, Ellen Leigh Denny, and Akia Hawkins all of Glasgow; six great-grandchildren: Paul, Ashley, and Bailey Johnson; Hunter Thomas, Brett and Hailey Barry; one great-great-grandchild, Ellie Barry; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two husbands, Kermit E. Denny and Robert Bunch; two brothers; and four sisters.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday and after 10:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Research.

