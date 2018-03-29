Logo


MAGGIE RUTH NORRIS KING

on 03/29/2018 |

Mrs. Maggie Ruth Norris King, age 91, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, March 29, 2018 at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky.

She is survived by her husband, Floyd King of Burkesville, Kentucky, her sons, Ernie (Marilyn) King of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Jimmy (Karen) King of Burkesville, Kentucky, and her daughter, Patty (David) Shaw of Lexington, Kentucky. Several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends also survive.

The Funeral Service for Mrs. Maggie Ruth Norris King will be conducted on Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in The Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Burial will be in The Dutch Creek Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

The family will receive friends after 3:00 p.m. on Friday, March 30, 2018 until the funeral hour on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers contributions appreciated to Dutch Creek Cemetery Fund c/o Libby Anderson 1018 Dutch Creek Road, Burkesville, Kentucky 42717. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.

