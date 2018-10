on 10/27/2018 |

Congratulations to WKU’s 2018 Homecoming queen Makaylie Botts of Glasgow, the daughter of Jimmy and Cathy Botts. She is a Public Relations major and Communication Studies minor and was sponsored by Alpha Omicron Pi and Sigma Phi Epsilon. She was escorted by Pate Shipley of Glasgow, the son of Mark and Amy Shipley.