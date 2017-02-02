Malcolm Walter “Bill” Parrish 90 of Glasgow died Thursday, February 02, 2017 at his residence. Born in Cumberland County, KY he was the son of the late Sam and Alyne Anderson Parrish. Mr. Parrish was a member of the Beckton Church of Christ and a veteran of World war II serving in the United States Navy.

Survivors include his wife Mary Belle Carver Parrish of Glasgow; 5 grandchildren Jennifer Morrison of Smiths Grove, Alecia Hudson of Glasgow, Brittney Cogar of Glasgow, Tina Shubert of Scottsville and Billy Cary of Murfreesboro, TN; a sister Sue Jenkins (Gary) of Lewisburg, KY; a son-in-law Hollis R. Cary of Glasgow, 9 great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son Larry Parrish, a daughter Charlene Cary, a sister Kimmel Owens and 3 brothers Dallas, Doyle and Phillip Parrish.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Military honors provided by D.A.V. Chapter #20 of Glasgow. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00pm Saturday at the funeral home.