Mamie Nell Bartley Mizell

on 10/07/2018 |

Mamie Nell Bartley Mizell, 90, of Glasgow, died Friday, October 5, 2018 at the NHC Healthcare Facility in Glasgow. She was born in Monroe County, the daughter of the Late Phillip Bartley and Zula Mae Denham Bartley. Mrs. Mizell retired from Mallory Capacitor in Glasgow, KY after 30 years of employment. She was also an independent seamstress and member of the Temple Hill Baptist Church.

Survivors include 1 son, Roger Mizell (Shelia) of Glasgow, KY; 1 daughter, Brenda McGuire (Tony) of Murfreesboro, TN; 6 grandchildren; 2 step grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 2 step great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Mitchell Mizell; 2 sons, Harold and Joe Mizell; 5 brothers, Will, Earl, Lloyd, Boyd and Floyd Bartley; 2 grandchildren, Bethany and Brian Mizell.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Sunday, October 7th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Poplar Log Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00pm till time for service on Sunday at the funeral home.

