MAMMOTH CAVE ADVENTURES: ROPES COURSE IS THE NEWEST ADDITION TO THE ZIPLINE AND CANOE AND KAYAK RENTALS

Shane Bulle welcomed a large crowd to Mammoth Cave Adventures as they cut the ribbon on the new ropes course.

The brand new ropes course is an addition to the park’s zipline, which features five separate lines and horseback riding tours. The family also owns Mammoth Cave Canoe and Kayak. Hart county judge Executive Terry Martin joined Bulle at the ribbon cutting:

To find out more you can go online to mammothcave adventures.com