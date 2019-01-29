Logo


MAMMOTH CAVE BACK UP AND RUNNING-THANKS VOLUNTEERS DURING SHUTDOWN

01/29/2019

With the enactment of the continuing resolution, staff at Mammoth Cave National Park have resumed Green River Ferry operations and full visitor service operations, including staffing the visitor center and providing cave tours. All park trails and roads continue to accessible to the public, pending inclement weather events.

The park would like to thank the Friends of Mammoth Cave who provided park and area information to visitors throughout the lapse in appropriations. Their support provided valuable information to many visitors looking for recreation options when visiting the park and South Central Kentucky.

The park would also like to thank The Lodge at Mammoth Cave, which is operated by Ortega National Parks, for remaining open during the shutdown and providing essential visitor services and attending to park trash cans.

