MAMMOTH CAVE CELEBRATES NATIONAL PARK WEEK

Fresh air, sunshine, trails to hike, caves to explore – National Park Week, April 15-23, 2017, is a great time to get outside. Free Mammoth Cave Discovery tours will be offered on the weekends, April 15-16 and April 22-23.

“Parks are the perfect place to get out and play,” said Superintendent Sarah Craighead. “Physicians and psychologist recommend outdoor activities for the physical and mental health of their patients. And it’s just plain fun. Make it a point to regularly schedule some nature-time for yourself and your family.”

Mammoth Cave has trails to hike, bike and ride horseback; rivers to paddle and fish; campgrounds in the frontcountry and the backcountry; and the longest cave in the world to explore.

In recognition of National Park Week, the park will offer free Mammoth Cave Discovery Tours on the weekends, and guided wildflower walks on Saturday, April 15:

April 15 &16, April 22 & 23 – Free cave tour: Mammoth Cave Discovery Tour

Participants must pick up a free ticket in the visitor center before going on this tour.

The Mammoth Cave Discovery Tour requires a walk down and up the steep hill below the visitor center, as well as 160 steps. Visit the Rotunda, one of the cave’s largest rooms, explore a vast canyon passageway, and learn about 19th-century saltpeter mining operations and the geologic origins of the Mammoth Cave System. Mammoth Cave Discovery Tour will be offered from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Allow at least 30 minutes; about 3/4 mile round trip. This is a self-guided tour.