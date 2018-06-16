MAMMOTH CAVE EVENTS COMING UP

on 06/16/2018 |

Mammoth Cave National Park Superintendent Barclay C. Trimble announces the National Park Service has begun exploring concept options at the Houchin Ferry site, which has been impacted with the removal of Lock and Dam 6 in 2017. This effort will help guide park management in decisions about the future visitor experience opportunities, as well as, natural and cultural resource conditions at Houchin Ferry.

The National Park Service has developed three preliminary concepts for public review and comment. The preliminary concepts can be viewed at: http://parkplanning.nps.gov/houchinferry . Comments can be submitted electronically through the website from June 20 through July 20, 2018.

The park will host a public meeting on Thursday, June 28, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. through 8:00 p.m. at the Edmonson County Library, 280 Ferguson St., Brownsville, KY 42210. The purpose of the public meeting is for the National Park Service to display the concepts and hear your suggestions and comments for the future of this site. Comment forms will be available at the event.

Join National Park Rangers for an evening under the night sky at the Mammoth Cave Star Party. The program will begin Wednesday June 20th, at 9:00PM. Meet at the Visitor Center for the evening’s highlights. They will include viewing the planet Jupiter and its moons through telescopes provided by the park.

In the event of heavily clouded skies, a program at the nearby amphitheater will be substituted for telescope viewing. Program is subject to cancellation in the event of severe weather or heavy rain.

For more information contact 270-758-2180