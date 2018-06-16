Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

MAMMOTH CAVE EVENTS COMING UP

on 06/16/2018 |

Mammoth Cave National Park Superintendent Barclay C. Trimble announces the National Park Service has begun exploring concept options at the Houchin Ferry site, which has been impacted with the removal of Lock and Dam 6 in 2017. This effort will help guide park management in decisions about the future visitor experience opportunities, as well as, natural and cultural resource conditions at Houchin Ferry.

The National Park Service has developed three preliminary concepts for public review and comment. The preliminary concepts can be viewed at: http://parkplanning.nps.gov/houchinferry . Comments can be submitted electronically through the website from June 20 through July 20, 2018.

The park will host a public meeting on Thursday, June 28, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. through 8:00 p.m. at the Edmonson County Library, 280 Ferguson St., Brownsville, KY 42210. The purpose of the public meeting is for the National Park Service to display the concepts and hear your suggestions and comments for the future of this site. Comment forms will be available at the event.

Join National Park Rangers for an evening under the night sky at the Mammoth Cave Star Party. The program will begin Wednesday June 20th, at 9:00PM. Meet at the Visitor Center for the evening’s highlights. They will include viewing the planet Jupiter and its moons through telescopes provided by the park.
In the event of heavily clouded skies, a program at the nearby amphitheater will be substituted for telescope viewing. Program is subject to cancellation in the event of severe weather or heavy rain.
For more information contact 270-758-2180

Recent Posts

No Responses to “MAMMOTH CAVE EVENTS COMING UP”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

DONITA AND ERNEST RUNYON

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
76°
Clear
Clear
Saturday 06/16 10%
High 94° / Low 67°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 06/17 20%
High 94° / Low 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Monday 06/18 20%
High 93° / Low 72°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Mon 18

Temple Hill Baptist Church, Game On Vacation Bible School

June 18 @ 6:00 PM - June 22 @ 8:00 PM
Tue 19

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

June 19 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Tue 19

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

June 19 @ 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Thu 21

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet, Thursday, June 21 at 4:30PM at the school.

June 21 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Thu 21

Highland Elementary SBDM Council

June 21 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Sun 29

Sneed Family Singing at Holland Missionary Baptist Church

July 29 @ 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.