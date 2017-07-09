Logo


MAMMOTH CAVE: GREEN RIVER OPEN, NOLIN REMAINS CLOSED INSIDE THE PARK

on 09/07/2017 |

Within Mammoth Cave National Park, the Green River is open to river user again. The park had closed the river last week in anticipation of heavy rains from Hurricane Harvey. The park received 7.9 inches of rain in a 36 hour period; the river rose as high as 25 feet.

As the river fell some slumping occurred and a few trees fell. Park staff cleared the trees that blocked the river. Ranger staff patrolled Green River today, boundary to boundary, and found it to be in good condition.

Nolin River within the park remains closed.

