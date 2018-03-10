MAMMOTH CAVE HOSTS NIGHT SKY PROGRAM ON SUNDAY

on 10/03/2018 |

Mammoth Cave National Park will conduct a Night Sky Program at the visitor center on Sunday, October 7, from 7:30 pm to 9:00 pm. The program will allow participants to take a tour of the fall night sky and view the planets and stars in detail through telescopes provided by the park.

It is recommended that participants bring a flashlight with a red filter, jacket or sweater as needed, and wear sturdy shoes. In the event of rain or overcast skies, a night sky slide show will be presented at the outdoor amphitheater at 7:30 pm. For more information on the event contact the park at 270-758-2180.