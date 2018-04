on 04/08/2018 |

Mammoth Cave National Park will be having an evening under the night sky at the Mammoth Cave Star Party Sunday April 15th, around 7:30PM. The cost is free and this will be held at the Visitor Center.

In the event of heavily clouded skies, a slideshow program at the nearby amphitheater will be substituted for telescope viewing. Program is subject to cancellation in the event of severe weather or heavy rain.

For more information contact 270-758-2180