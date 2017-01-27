Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

MAN ARRESTED AFTER CAUSING PANIC AT LOCAL WENDYS

on 01/27/2017 |
Featured Local News News Top Stories
Billy Worley

Billy Worley

On Wednesday, January 25, a Glasgow man was arrested after waving a firearm around. Police were called to Wendy’s where Billy Worley was pointing a gun at people and causing a disturbance. Police said Worley seemed to be under the influence of an unknown drug, was highly agitated, and while inside the restaurant caused a panic.

Worley was charged with public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol), disorderly conduct, 1st degree, terroristic threatening, 3rd degree, and menacing. He was taken to the Barren County Jail.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

 

 

 

GOOD AS GOOD2

PERSON OF THE DAY

Junior and Sharon Morrison

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

texas2

© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital