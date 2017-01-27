MAN ARRESTED AFTER CAUSING PANIC AT LOCAL WENDYS

On Wednesday, January 25, a Glasgow man was arrested after waving a firearm around. Police were called to Wendy’s where Billy Worley was pointing a gun at people and causing a disturbance. Police said Worley seemed to be under the influence of an unknown drug, was highly agitated, and while inside the restaurant caused a panic.

Worley was charged with public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol), disorderly conduct, 1st degree, terroristic threatening, 3rd degree, and menacing. He was taken to the Barren County Jail.