MAN ARRESTED AFTER FAKING SLEEP

On Monday, Deputy Crane with the Barren County Sheriff’s Office, was dispatched to Tompkinsville Road at a milk barn where a suspicious vehicle was located. The driver, Gary Shannon Hall of Tompkinsville was trying act like he was asleep.



After numerous requests, Deputy Crane notice a baggie being concealed in his waste band. Hall admitted to it being Methamphetamine. A Glass pipe was also found on his person. Marijuana was located in the center console. Hall was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Tampering with Physical Evidence. He was lodged in the Barren County Jail.