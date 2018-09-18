Logo


MAN ARRESTED FOR ASSAULTING HIS PARENTS

on 09/18/2018 |

On Sunday morning at approximately 12:12 am. the BCSO responded to a complaint of a possible physical domestic at a residence on Burton Ridge Road. Upon arrival, deputies were told a male subject had fled out the back door. The male subject was quickly apprehended and was identified as being John Colby Adams 25 of Glasgow.

Through the investigation it was learned that Adams had assaulted both his mother and father. He had also destroyed some property at the residence.
Adams was arrested and charged with Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence-Minor Injury, Fleeing and Evading Police 1st Degree- On Foot, and Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place- 1st and 2nd Offense.

A Criminal Summons was also served on Adams for Assault 4th Degree- Minor Injury, and Criminal Trespass- 1st Degree. He was lodged in the Barren County Jail.

