MAN ARRESTED FOR CLAIMING HE WAS HIS BROTHER

on 01/10/2019 |

A Glasgow Man was placed under arrest after repeatedly telling Glasgow Police officers that he was his brother. 26-year-old Troy Vibbert was pulled over on a routine traffic stop.

The man could not produce a photo ID, but repeatedly said his name was Zachary Vibbert born on December 7th of 1997. Glasgow Police warned Vibbert that if he was giving any false information that he would be charged and Vibbert insisted that his name was Zachary Vibbert and his date of birth was 12-07-1997. Officers ran the information through NCIC and the picture did not match. The officer advised him that the information he give was a boy that the policeman had actualyy gone to school with, and that he was not him. The subject stated his real name was Troy Vibbert and that Zachary was his brother. It was determined that his identity was Troy Vibbert and date of birth was 04-28-1992. During the investigation, it was determined that Vibbert lied about his information because he had 4 active warrants dating back to June 2018 and he was trying to avoid being detected. He was lodged in the Barren County Jail.