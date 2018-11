on 11/01/2018 |

On 10/26/2018, The Glasgow Police Dept. responded to Travis Court in reference to a theft complaint. Upon further investigation, Officer Hicks determined that 4 heaters had been stolen from that residence and returned back to Lowe’s for cash money back.



Edward Straight of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with TBUT OR DISP ALL OTHERS $500 OR MORE BUT U/$10,000.

The arrest was made by Officer Wesley Hicks.