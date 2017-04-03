Logo


MAN ARRESTED IN CAVE CITY AFTER FAILING TO YIELD AND TRAVELING AT A HIGH RATE OF SPEEED

on 04/03/2017 |
On March 31st at around 830 pm Officer Tim Highbaugh observed a 2006 Gold Chevrolet passenger car traveling on Owen street with one headlight. Officer Highbaugh attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle. The car failed to yield and continued at a high rate of speed onto North 8th Street then onto Broadway street. The vehicle finally stopped on around the 2400 block of Griderville road. Eric R. Bell was placed under arrest and charged with One headlight, speeding 25mph or greater, reckless driving, disregarding stop sign, fleeing or evading 1st degree and tampering with physical evidence. Officer Highbaugh was assisted on scene by several Barren County Sheriff Deputies and Cave City Officers.

Eric Bell

