MAN ARRESTED IN METCALFE CO. BEING DETAINED IN BARREN CO JAIL SHOOTS SELF IN SCUFFLE WHILE BEING MOVED INTO THE JAIL

on 01/27/2019 |

KSP Conducts Shooting Investigation in Barren County

 

Glasgow, KY (January 26, 2018)- On Saturday evening at 6:32 PM (CST), KSP Post 3 dispatch received a call for service at the Barren Detention Center requesting an investigation of a shooting incident which had occurred inside the facility.  Post 3 troopers and detectives responded along with the KSP Critical Incident Response Team.

 

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Matthew A. Stapleton (26) of Columbia, KY had been arrested earlier in the evening by Trooper Ricky Cross in Metcalfe County and was transported to the Barren County Detention Center.  When Stapleton exited Trooper Cross’ patrol car, a physical altercation ensued between the two.  Stapleton retrieved a handgun from his waistband.  During the altercation, the handgun discharged, striking Stapleton.  Stapleton was transported via ambulance from the detention center to TJ Sampson hospital, where he was then flown by air ambulance to the University of Louisville hospital.  Stapleton is currently listed in critical condition.  Trooper Cross was not injured.  As in all critical incidents, Trooper Cross has been placed on administrative leave.

 

The ongoing investigation is being led by the KSP Critical Incident Response Team.   They were assisted on scene by KSP Post 3, the Barren County Detention Center, Glasgow Police Department, and Barren/Metcalfe EMS.

 

No further information is available for release at this time.

