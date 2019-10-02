Logo


MAN ARRESTED IN MICHIGAN CHARGED IN MARKET DEATH IN KENTUCKY

on 02/10/2019

Man arrested in Michigan charged in market death in Kentucky
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A man has been arrested in Michigan and charged with murdering a bystander during a robbery in Kentucky last month.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that 24-year-old Phillip Lee Lewis will be held in Michigan pending extradition.
Kentucky State Police said Lewis was arrested Friday in Flint, Michigan. Police said a task force of federal and state officials caught Lewis.
He is charged with murder and first-degree robbery. He’s accused of shooting 25-year-old Gary Medlin of Barbourville during a robbery at the A&B Quick Stop in Knox County.
___
Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

