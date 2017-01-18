Logo


MAN ARRESTED WITH HATCHET AT THE THEATER

on 01/18/2017
On Saturday, Jan 14th, at approx.. 9:50 PM Ofc. Tammy Britt was working security at Glasgow Highland Cinema, when 31 year old Joshua Cogar entered the main entrance Carrying a Backpack, and appeared to be under the influence. Ofc. Britt approached Mr. Cogar and advised him that backpacks were not permitted in the theater. Ofc. Britt requested and gained consent from Mr. Cogar to search his backpack. Upon gaining consent Ofc. Britt discovered a homemade hatchet concealed within it. Mr. Cogar was arrested and charged with Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon, and Public Intoxication(Excludes Alcohol).

Joshua Cogar

