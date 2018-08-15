Logo


MAN ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE POLICE CRASHES ON EXIT RAMP

on 08/15/2018

Kentucky State Police has arrested a Metcalfe county man. On Thursday at approximately 9:57 PM Trooper Ricky Cross was on routine stationary patrol on the Louie B. Nunn Parkway when he observed a maroon 2009 Infiniti traveling east near exit 27 at a high rate of speed. Trooper Cross activated his emergency equipment in an attempt to stop the driver. The driver attempted to exit the parkway too fast and crashed into the guard rail.

26 year old Scott Thompson of Edmonton, was arrested and charged with speeding 26 MPH <, fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle,) wanton endangerment- 1st degree, criminal mischief, 1st degree, reckless driving and failure to produce insurance card. Mr. Thompson was taken to T.J. Sampson hospital for medical clearance and lodged in the Barren County Jail.

