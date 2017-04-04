MAN CHARGED WITH TERROISTIC THREATENING

Kentucky State Police Post 3 Detective Michael Wathen presented the case in reference to the hoax device found on the Logan County Justice Center to the Logan County Grand Jury on Friday where they returned an Indictment.

An Indictment was returned for Joshua K. Davis (33) of Russellville charging him with Terroristic Threatening 1st Degree. The Indictment warrant was served on Mr. Davis by Logan County Sheriff’s Deputy Kyler Harvey at the Logan County Detention Center.

The investigation is still ongoing and being led by Detective Michael Wathen. He was assisted on this investigation by the Logan County Sheriff’s Department. No other details are available for release at this time.