MAN DIES IN CUSTODY OF KSP

08/13/2018

Authorities in Kentucky are investigating how a man died after he was taken into police custody.
Kentucky State Police said officers received a domestic disturbance call on Saturday afternoon. Simpson County deputies went to the scene and found 29-year-old Joshua M. Thomason, of Louisville.
State police said Thomason drove away from the scene. Police said he then drove to a field and began running away before he was taken into custody.
Police said Thomason stopped breathing and CPR was performed by officers until Simpson County emergency personnel could arrive.
Thomason was taken to a hospital in Franklin, where he died.
Police said an autopsy is being performed Sunday. Authorities are investigating the death.

