MAN FEATURED ON TELEVISION SHOW “AMERICA’S MOST WANTED” HAS BEEN ARRESTED

An extensive eight-year fugitive investigation into the location of John “Johnny” Boone, led the U.S. Marshals Service to a small town outside of Montreal, Canada on December 22. This information was passed on to law enforcement in Canada and Boone was arrested today by Canadian law enforcement officials in Montreal.

On October 8, 2008, a federal arrest warrant was issued for John Robert Boone a/k/a “Johnny Boone” out of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky, charging him with the manufacture and possession with intent to manufacture and distribute marijuana. These charges were a result of an investigation by the Kentucky State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration where over 2,000 marijuana plants were found on Boone’s farm in Springfield, KY. This was Boone’s third federal case and he faces a possible punishment of life in prison. Boone went on the run after the warrant was issued. Boone had been previously featured on “America’s Most Wanted”.

Boone is currently detained in Canada on immigration charges and awaiting extradition to the U.S.

This arrest was a result of investigative efforts by the U.S. Marshals Service in the Western District of Kentucky and Canadian Law Enforcement Officials.