Man Found Dead-BGPD Conducting Homicide Investigation

on 09/10/2018 |

Just after 6:30 this morning, a man was found dead on Stubbins Street in Bowling Green. The body of Jotez Beason, age 34, was located inside the residence. The Bowling Green Police Department is conducting the investigation as a homicide. His body will be sent to Louisvile for Autopsy. Individuals with any knowledge on this incident are encourage to contact the Bowling Green Police Department at 270-393-4000 or CrimeStoppers at 270-781-2583.