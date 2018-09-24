MAN HITS PARKED POLICE CAR-JAILED FOR DUI

on 09/24/2018 |

On Saturday at approximately 9:40PM , a vehicle operated by Rickey Joe Jaggers, 59, of Rowletts, KY was involved in a two vehicle, non-injury accident with a parked Cave City police cruiser. Upon investigation of the collision, it was determined that Jaggers was operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

Jaggers was subsequently placed under arrest and is charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol with aggravating circumstances. Jaggers in lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.