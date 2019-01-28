MAN INTOXICATED FROM METH ARRESTED AFTER WALKING DOWN TOMMY TOMS RD

on 01/28/2019 |

Sunday, Hart County Sheriff, Jeff Wilson, responded to complaints of an intoxicated individual who was on Tommy Toms Road. James K. Ballard, age 34, was walking down the road acting erratically. Ballard was in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was also arrested on charges of Public Intoxication and lodged in the Hart County Jail. As of Monday morning, there’s no record on the Hart County Jail website that Ballard is still lodged in the jail.