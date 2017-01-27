MAN POSING AS POLICE OFFICER PULLS WOMAN OVER IN WARREN COUNTY

Last Monday, January 23 at approximately 8:00 PM, Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Louisville Road and Chalybeate Road South for a report of a suspect impersonating a police officer.

The victim reported to deputies that she was traveling Northbound on Louisville Road in Warren County when a brown unmarked vehicle with blue lights conducted a traffic stop on her.

The victim stated that the suspect approached her vehicle and advised her that she was speeding, and requested to see her driver’s license. The suspect then asked the driver to get out of the vehicle, questioned her about having any other passengers, and even began searching the vehicle. When the suspect was finished the victim was advised to drive safe.

When the victim left the location of the traffic stop, the impersonating police officer followed the victim until she pulled into her driveway. The suspect was described as a white male with no facial hair, tall and thin in build. The suspect was wearing a solid brown ball cap, black jacket with yellow, blue, and white lettering that read “Bowling Green Police” on the chest, with a sewn on patch and brown pants. The suspect was driving a brown unmarked car with blue lights and a spotlight. The victim couldn’t provide what type of make and model the vehicle was.

Warren County Deputies and Detectives have been following up on leads with this investigation and want to release some additional details regarding the vehicle the suspect was driving during this incident. The vehicle was further described by the victim to be a brown unmarked vehicle with an older style light bar mounted on top of the vehicle. The vehicle has a spotlight and a push bar mounted on the front bumper. The victim advised that the suspect had a slender build with a slightly larger mid-section. The suspect was also described to have had a solid brown baseball style cap on and possible short dark colored hair.

WCSO is still investigating leads in this case and urge anyone with information to contact our office immediately at 270-842-1633. Anytime you believe you are being pulled over by someone other than a legitimate law enforcement officer, contact 911 to confirm.