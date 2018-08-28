MAN POURS GAS IN HOUSE AND ON OTHER PEOPLE ARRESTED FOR ARSON

on 08/28/2018 |

At approximately 1:06 am Monday morning, the Barren County Sheriffs Office responded to 73 Old Salem Church Road in reference to a house fire. After arriving on scene, Deputy Joseph Ford was told that Timothy Jewell had entered the residence and had poured gasoline inside of it and set it on fire. Witnesses inside the residence at the time of the incident verified the story.

One witness told Deputy Ford that as Jewell poured the gasoline, he even poured it on her feet. As the witnesses was exiting the property, they heard Jewell striking a lighter. No one was injured during the incident.

Jewell was later found at a family members house and was taken into custody. He was charged with Arson, 3rd Degree and lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.