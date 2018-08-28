Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

MAN POURS GAS IN HOUSE AND ON OTHER PEOPLE ARRESTED FOR ARSON

on 08/28/2018 |

At approximately 1:06 am Monday morning, the Barren County Sheriffs Office responded to 73 Old Salem Church Road in reference to a house fire. After arriving on scene, Deputy Joseph Ford was told that Timothy Jewell had entered the residence and had poured gasoline inside of it and set it on fire. Witnesses inside the residence at the time of the incident verified the story.

One witness told Deputy Ford that as Jewell poured the gasoline, he even poured it on her feet. As the witnesses was exiting the property, they heard Jewell striking a lighter. No one was injured during the incident.

Jewell was later found at a family members house and was taken into custody. He was charged with Arson, 3rd Degree and lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “MAN POURS GAS IN HOUSE AND ON OTHER PEOPLE ARRESTED FOR ARSON”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

 

SANDY KISE

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
81°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 08/28 0%
High 91° / Low 72°
Clear
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wednesday 08/29 50%
High 89° / Low 68°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thursday 08/30 60%
High 83° / Low 67°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.