Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

MAN SENTENCED TO 33 YEARS AFTER MURDER OF TEENAGER

on 03/25/2019 |
Tweet
Share
0 Shares

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky judge has sentenced a man to 33 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges including murder in the 2016 Thanksgiving day fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader , Fayette Circuit Court Judge Lucy VanMeter sentenced 25-year-old Kevin Josue Ipina-Garcia on Friday in the death of Angel Juarez.

Juarez was shot in the chest at home through the front door.

Ipina-Garcia’s attorney, Jared Bewley, said his client was sorry.

Court records show some victims suspected the boy’s brother, Danilo Juarez, of orchestrating a robbery in which he was also robbed.

Court records say Ipina-Garcia and another man went to the house, asking for Danilo Juarez, but another brother said he wasn’t home.

Court records say Ipina-Garcia shot through the door, hitting Angel Juarez.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “MAN SENTENCED TO 33 YEARS AFTER MURDER OF TEENAGER”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

JUNIOR LAWSON

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Rain
Currently
50°
Rain
Thunderstorm
Monday 03/25 100%
High 60° / Low 31°
Thunderstorm
Clear
Tuesday 03/26 0%
High 55° / Low 29°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 03/27 0%
High 63° / Low 42°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.