MAN SHOT MULTIPLE TIMES BY KENTUCKY WILDLIFE OFFICER

on 12/23/2018 |

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police say a wildlife officer has shot and critically wounded a man while responding to the scene of a domestic dispute.
News outlets report that 55-year-old Gary L. Ranburger was shot several times early Thursday and flown to a hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, where he is said to be in critical but stable condition.
Police say the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Officer had been called to assist the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and was first to the scene.
Police say the officer found Ranburger armed and standing outside of his Morgantown residence. The two exchanged gunfire and Ranburger was shot several times.
The wildlife officer has been placed on administrative leave amid the investigation.
Master Trooper Jeremy Hodges says charges are likely to be filed against Ranburger upon his release from the hospital.

