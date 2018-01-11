MAN SPEEDING ON DRUGS ARRESTED BY GPD

on 11/01/2018 |

On 10/31/2018, The Glasgow Police Dept. conducted a traffic stop on the Louie B. Nunn Parkway for a vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed. Officer Greer made contact with the driver Tony Kean , and determined that he was under the influence after performing field sobriety checks.

Officers located several different medications that were not in the proper containers along with a handgun and a set of digital scales.



Tony Kean of Russell Springs Ky., was arrested and charged with Speeding 26 MPH OR>Speed Limit, Operating Motor Vehicle U/Influence Alc/Drugs/Etc. 1st Offense, Carrying Concealed Weapon, Prescription Control Substance Not In Proper Container 1st Offense, Illegal Possession Of Legend Drug, Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Opiates), Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense ( Drug Unspecified),Possession Control Substance 3rd Degree-drug Unspecified.

The arrest was by Officer Zane Greer, assisted by Officer Jeff Wright and Officer Justin Claywell.