MAN SUSPECTED OF DOUBLE HOMICIDE IN LOUISIANA FOUND IN SCOTTSVILLE KY

on 11/04/2018 |

Suspect captured in Kentucky after Louisiana couple killed
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in Kentucky say they have captured a person of interest in the slayings of a man and wife who were found dead at the scene of their Louisiana swimming pool business.
News outlets report 45-year-old Michael Collins was arrested Saturday afternoon in connection with the deaths of 72-year-old Eugene “Frank” Gurley and 70-year-old Patricia Gurley. Their bodies were discovered Tuesday in Denham Springs.
Authorities say a tip helped investigators find Collins in Scottsville, Kentucky. He is awaiting extradition to Louisiana, where he’s expected to be charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Denham Springs Police Chief Shannon Womack on Friday said preliminary autopsy results indicate the victims were killed by blunt force trauma to the head.
Al.com reports that the couple had gone to high school in Birmingham, Alabama, and college in Calhoun County.

